New Delhi: Actor Irrfan Khan, who won over millions of fans with his roles in numerous international and Indian films, breathed his last today at Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, where he was undergoing treatment for colon infection. A statement by his official spokesperson confirmed the demise of the 54-year-old actor.

As India mourned the death of the actor, politial leaders across the country took to Twitter to express their shock and grief over his demise.

Here’s what they said:

Arvind kejriwal

Shocked to hear of the demise of Irrfan Khan, one of the most exceptional actors of our time. May his work always be remembered and his soul rest in peace.

Prakash Javadekar

Irfan Khan was a versatile actor. Sorry to hear about his demise. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and fans. Om Shanti.

Rahul Gandhi

I’m sorry to hear about the passing of Irrfan Khan. A versatile & talented actor, he was a popular Indian brand ambassador on the global film & tv stage. He will be greatly missed. My condolences to his family, friends & fans at this time of grief.

Hemant Soren

Absolutely shocked and sad to hear about the demise of Irrfan Khan . An exceptional actor of our times, he will be remembered for his meaningful & impactful work. Our prayers are with his family and loved ones.

Ashok Gehlot

Irrfan Khan was one of the most talented actors of Rajasthan, who rose to heights on basis of his acting. He would always remain an inspiration for theatre artists & budding actors in Rajasthan.

I am saddened and shocked to know about the untimely demise of one of our country’s most versatile actors, Irrfan Khan. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and fans. May God give them strength. May his soul rest in peace.