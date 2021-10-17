Bijnor: A 62-year-old actor, playing the role of Raja Dasrath, in the Ramlila in Uttar Pradesh’s Bijnor, died on stage while enacting a scene. The incident took place in Hasanpur village in Afzalgarh, about 65 km from the district headquarters, on Thursday night. The actor, Rajendra Singh, suffered a heart attack and fell on the stage while calling out Ram’s name during a scene in which he is leaving for exile.Also Read - 4 Dead, Several Injured As Car Crashes Into Crowd in Chhattisgarh's Jashpur; Video Captures Horrific Moment

While spectators clapped in appreciation of Singh's performance, they later realised that he died of cardiac arrest and the Ramlila was immediately stopped. By the time his co-actors tried to pick him up, he had already died, said, officials. Singh had been playing Dashrath's role for the last 20 years.

The actor was enacting the scene where grieved King Dasrath directed his minister, Sumant, to go along with Lord Ram and convince him to return home after venturing into the jungle. The scene was that King Dasrath saw Sumant returning without Ram and the sad king began calling out to Ram. After calling out to Ram, the actor fell on the stage and didn't get up. Audiences clapped in appreciation but they later realised that he didn't get up as he had a cardiac arrest.

President of the Ramlila committee, Sanjay Singh Gandhi, said, “It was very tragic. Nobody realised what had actually happened. Everyone kept applauding, considering it to be a piece of great acting although he had suffered a massive cardiac arrest.”

A wave of sorrow swept across his village, whose residents had seen him enacting various Ramlila characters year after year since the past two decades. The actor is survived by his wife, three sons and two daughters.