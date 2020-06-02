New Delhi: In a dramatic development, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday appointed Adesh Kumar Gupta as the president of party’s Delhi unit and replaced actor-politician Manoj Tiwari. The decision to this effect was taken by party president JP Nadda. Also Read - Travelling to Delhi From Noida, Ghaziabad or Gurugram? Check Out New Set of Rules Here

Issuing a statement, JP Nadda said that actor-politician Manoj Tiwari has been replaced as chief of the Delhi BJP and in his place, Adesh Kumar Gupta will take charge. Notably, Adesh Gupta is a former North Delhi Municipal Corporation mayor. Also Read - Number of Containment Zones in Delhi Soars to 144, With The Addition of 25 New Areas | Full List Here

Tiwari was appointed as Delhi BJP chief in 2016, and he had offered resignation immediately after suffering defeat since the party’s disastrous performance in the recent Delhi assembly election. However, he was asked to continue until an alternative was found. Also Read - Coronavirus in Delhi: With 990 New Cases in Last 24 Hours, National Capital Breaches 20,000-Mark

A popular singer-actor from Bhojpuri films, Tiwari could not effectively counter the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the recent Delhi Assembly elections.

Last month, Tiwari sparked controversy for violating lockdown norms by playing cricket at an academy in neighbouring state Haryana.