Mumbai: Actor Shabana Azmi was Saturday injured in a car accident on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway located in Maharashtra’s Raigad. She has been rushed to Panvel’s MGM hospital.

The car in which she was in was hit by a truck while she was travelling from Pune to Mumbai.

Talking to news agency ANI, Raigad Police confirmed that lyricist Javed Akhtar was also present in the car at the time of the accident. However, he is safe.

More details will be added to the story.