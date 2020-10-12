New Delhi: Hours after resigning from the Congress, actor-turned-politician Khushbu Sundar, Khushboo Sundar on Monday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party. Also Read - PM Modi Releases Rs 100 Coin in Honour of Vijaya Raje Scindia, Know All About The Jana Sangh Stalwart

Sundar joined the saffron outfit in Delhi in the presence of Tamil Nadu unit president L Murugan and BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra

Notably, the development comes ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections that are slated to be held next year. According to local reports, Kushbhu was upset that she was not given a ticket in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections and BJP has promised her to provide a seat in the 2021 assembly elections.

Delhi: Khushboo Sundar joins Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). She had resigned from Congress earlier today. pic.twitter.com/Q6VBlFD6tM — ANI (@ANI) October 12, 2020

Sundar, a popular Tamil actor, who was with the DMK before joining the national party in 2014 sent her resignation letter to Congress top leader Sonia Gandhi.

In her resignation letter, she wrote that she felt “pushed and suppressed” by people who had no connect with ground reality.

“Few elements seated at a higher level within the party, people who have no connectivity with the ground reality or public recognition are dictating terms and people like me who wanted to work for the party sincerely are being pushed and suppressed,” she claimed.

The party, meanwhile, announced that Sundar was removed from her post of All India Congress Committee spokesperson with “immediate effect” while Tamil Nadu Congress Committee said her decision was no loss to the party.