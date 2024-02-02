Actor Vijay Enters Politics, Names His Party Tamilaga Vetri Kazham

Vijay said his party will not contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, nor would it support anyone, as decided in its recently held General Council and Executive Council meetings.

Popular Tamil actor Thalapathy Vijay on Friday announced his entry into politics. He also launched his political party – Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam. In a statement regarding the announcement, the Actor said his party will not contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, nor would it support anyone, as decided in its recently held General Council and Executive Council meetings. “We are not going to contest the 2024 elections and we are not going to support any party. We have made this decision for the General and Executive Council Meeting.”

Politics was not yet another vocation but “holy public service,” he said in a statement. “Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam” would loosely translate to “Tamil Nadu Victory Party.”

The announcement prompted spontaneous celebrations from his fans, even as speculations were rife for some time about the actor taking the political plunge in a state known for stars graduating from cinema to politics, including the late veterans M G Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa.

