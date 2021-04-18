New Delhi: The actual death toll from COVID-19 in Delhi on Friday was much higher according to municipal records vis-a-vis the figures that the city government has reported, North Delhi Mayor Jai Prakash claimed on Saturday. Breaching grim records of the past, Delhi has been reporting the highest single-day cases every day for the past week. However, the NDMC mayor claimed that the Kejriwal government has still been under-reporting the deaths. Also Read - Coronavirus in India Live Updates April 18, 2021: Lack of Oxygen Supply, Beds, Medicine in Several States

According to the official data shared by the health department, 141 fatalities were reported on April 16. The North Delhi mayor, however, claimed that the “death count from COVID-19 was 193 on Friday”. Also Read - Jammu And Kashmir Admin Postpones Class 11 Exams, Restricts Social Gatherings Due to Covid Spike | Details

“According to cremations and burials performed of COVID-19 victims, the number of fatalities stands at 193,” he claimed. In civic areas across Delhi, 300 platforms have been reserved for COVID victims, he said. Also Read - Maharashtra Logs Highest Single-day COVID Count With 67,000 Fresh Infections | Top Developments

The Delhi government earlier wrote to Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan warning of shortage of beds and oxygen supply as coronavirus cases rise exponentially in the national capital.

Last year too, the BJP-led civic bodies and the AAP-ruled Delhi government had got into a war of words over the apparent “discrepancy” in the number of deaths from the pandemic reported by the two authorities.

Meanwhile, pictures and videos have surfaced online showing crematoriums in the national capital and its satellite cities going full and people waiting in a queue with bodies to conduct a funeral.

On Saturday, Delhi reported its highest single-day spike of 24,000 Coronavirus cases and 167 deaths in the past 24 hours. The positivity rate also shot up to 24.56 per cent — meaning every fourth sample being tested in the city is turning out to be positive.