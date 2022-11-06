Adampur Bypoll Results 2022: BJP’s Bhavya Bishnoi Wins by Defeating Congress Veteran Jai Prakash

Adampur Bypoll Results 2022: The main parties which contested the polls were the BJP, Congress, Indian National Lok Dal, and Aam Aadmi Party.

Updated: November 6, 2022 1:41 PM IST

By India.com News Desk | Edited by Rajashree Seal

Adampur Bypoll Results 2022: BJP candidate Bhavya Bishnoi has won the Adampur assembly seat in Haryana’s Hisar district by defeating his nearest rival and Congress nominee Jai Prakash on Sunday. As soon as Bhavya consolidated his position, his supporters started celebrating and bursting fire crackers. Counting of votes for the bypoll to Adampur assembly segment in Haryana began at 8 am, amid tight security arrangements. The bypoll was necessitated after former Haryana chief minister Bhajan Lal’s younger son Kuldeep Bishnoi resigned as MLA and switched from the Congress to the BJP in August. The BJP had fielded Bhavya Bishnoi, the grandson of former chief minister Bhajan Lal. Bhavya is the son of Kuldeep Bishnoi.

HIGHLIGHTS OF ADAMPUR BYPOLL RESULTS

Live Updates

  • 12:04 PM IST

    Adampur Bypoll Results 2022 LIVE: BJP candidate from Adampur assembly seat in Haryana, Bhavya Bishnoi continues his lead with a total of 35,686 votes so far after the sixth round of counting.

  • 11:17 AM IST

    Adampur Bypoll Results 2022 LIVE: Bhavya Bishnoi leading by 10,914 votes in Adampur after 5th round

  • 10:19 AM IST

    Adampur Bypoll Results 2022 LIVE: Bishnoi is leading by a margin of 2,832 votes from his nearest rival and Congress candidate Jai Prakash, according to initial trends.

  • 10:02 AM IST

    Adampur Bypoll Results 2022 LIVE: As per officials ECI trends. BJP’s Bhavya Bishnoi leading with 6399 votes. Congress candidate Jai Parkash trailing with 3567 votes.

  • 9:57 AM IST

    Adampur Bypoll Results 2022 LIVE: In Haryana’s Adampur seat, it remains to be seen whether former chief minister late Bhajan Lal’s grandson Bhavya Bishnoi would be able to take forward the family’s legacy or not, after his father Kuldeep Bishnoi resigned as Congress MLA to join the BJP, thus leading to the byelection.

  • 9:53 AM IST

    Adampur Bypoll Results 2022 LIVE: Bhavya Bishnoi mantains lead over Jai Parkash of Congress after second round.

  • 9:45 AM IST

    Adampur Bypoll Results 2022 LIVE: As per initial trends, BJP candidate Bhavya Bishnoi leading by 2846 votes in the first round of counting.

  • 8:34 AM IST

    Adampur Bypoll Results 2022 LIVE: In the bypoll for the Adampur assembly segment in Hisar which was held on November 3, a turnout of 76.45 percent was recorded.

  • 8:30 AM IST

    Adampur Bypoll Results 2022 LIVE: This poll wasn’t about winning or losing,but about victory margin.With the blessings I’ve received from my Adampur family since the beginning I’m confident that people will once again celebrate Diwali within a few hrs, said BJP candidate for Adampur ByElection Bhavya Bishnoi

  • 8:07 AM IST

    Adampur Bypoll Results 2022 LIVE: Counting of votes begins amid tight security arrangements.

