Adampur Bypoll Results 2022: BJP candidate Bhavya Bishnoi has won the Adampur assembly seat in Haryana’s Hisar district by defeating his nearest rival and Congress nominee Jai Prakash on Sunday. As soon as Bhavya consolidated his position, his supporters started celebrating and bursting fire crackers. Counting of votes for the bypoll to Adampur assembly segment in Haryana began at 8 am, amid tight security arrangements. The bypoll was necessitated after former Haryana chief minister Bhajan Lal’s younger son Kuldeep Bishnoi resigned as MLA and switched from the Congress to the BJP in August. The BJP had fielded Bhavya Bishnoi, the grandson of former chief minister Bhajan Lal. Bhavya is the son of Kuldeep Bishnoi.

