Adani Group Gets Clean Chit On Hindenburg Report: SC Says ‘No Regulatory Failure’ | 10 Points

Adani-Hindenburg Saga: An expert committee appointed by the Supreme Court on Friday said there has been no violation by the Adani Group and it was not possible to conclude that there had been any regulatory failure on the part of market regulator SEBI. The Supreme Court-appointed panel that was investigating the Hindenburg allegations gave a clean chit to the Adani Group.

The Supreme Court panel said at first glance there appears to have been no price manipulation on the part of the Adani Group.

The SC panel also stated that the Adani Group has taken necessary steps to comfort retail investors and mitigating measures taken by the group had helped in building confidence in the stock. The panel made the same observation in relation to disclosures of related party transactions. The SC committee made it clear that the regulator had not been able to prove that its suspicion can be translated into a firm case of prosecuting an allegation of violation. The Supreme Court panel is of the view that it would not be possible to return a finding of a regulatory failure in relation to compliance with the regulatory stipulations governing minimum public shareholding stipulation. It is noteworthy that a strong feedback on the Hindenburg Report is that it contained no new data but was substantially a collection of inferences from data in the public domain, the SC panel said. The SC committee said the Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) in question have made declarations of the beneficial owner by identifying the natural persons controlling their decisions for purposes of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and this is the declaration that comports to compliance with the FPI Regulations. The committee said the legislative policy of SEBI under the FPI Regulations requiring disclosure of beneficial owners was in consonance with the requirements under the PMLA. The SC Panel further in the report said without such information Sebi is unable to satisfy itself that its suspicion that has been aroused can be put to rest. The Supreme Court had on March 2 this year constituted an expert committee headed by Justice Abhay Manohar Sapre, a former judge of the Supreme Court, and comprising O.P. Bhatt, Justice J.P. Devadhar (retired), K.V. Kamath, Nandan Nilekani, and advocate Somashekhar Sundaresan. Notably, the top court had appointed the committee after US short-seller Hindenburg Research in a report alleged fraud, stock market manipulation and improper use of offshore entities by Adani Group.

