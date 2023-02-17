Home

News

India

Adani-Hindenberg Saga: SC Rejects Centre’s Sealed Cover Suggestion On Panel, Says ‘Want Transparency’

Adani-Hindenberg Saga: SC Rejects Centre’s Sealed Cover Suggestion On Panel, Says ‘Want Transparency’

Adani-Hindenberg Saga: Saying that it wants full transparency in the interests of investors, the Supreme Court said it would rather not accept the Centre's suggestion in a sealed cover.

"We will not accept the sealed cover suggestion by you because we want to maintain full transparency," the bench said.

Adani-Hindenberg Saga: The Supreme Court on Friday refused to accept the Centre’s suggestions in sealed cover on a panel of experts to strengthen regulatory measures for the stock market. The top court said it would rather not accept the Centre’s suggestions in a sealed cover, in a bid to ensure transparency.

Saying that it wants full transparency in the interests of investors, the apex court bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices P S Narasimha and J B Pardiwala said it would rather not accept the Centre’s suggestion in a sealed cover.

You may like to read

“We will not accept the sealed cover suggestion by you because we want to maintain full transparency,” the bench said.

The Supreme Court had last week asked the Centre for suggestions on the formation of a panel of experts, including a judge, to examine the fallout of the fraud allegations against the Adani Group, which have wiped out crores in investor wealth.

The Supreme Court, while hearing a bunch of petitions, reserved its order on the committee.

On Monday, the Central government had agreed to the Supreme Court’s proposal to set up a panel of experts to look into strengthening the regulatory mechanisms for the stock market in the wake of the recent Adani group shares crash triggered by Hindenburg Research’s fraud allegations.

The Supreme Court bench said that it would not set up a committee under a sitting apex court judge to look into the Hindenburg report matter, however, it said it may set up a committee headed by a retired apex court judge.

“We want to ensure transparency. In case we take your suggestions from a sealed cover, it automatically means the other party won’t know,” the SC bench said.

The apex court said this while hearing a batch of pleas in connection with the Hindenburg report controversy.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.