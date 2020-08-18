New Delhi: Executive chairperson of Biocon Ltd Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw on Monday night said that she has tested positive for COVID-19. Taking to twitter, she said that she has mild symptoms and hoped that it stays that way. Also Read - India Boxer Sarita Devi Tests Positive For COVID-19 But Asymptomatic

"I have added to the covid count by testing positive. Mild symptoms and I hope it stays that way," the biotechnology industry veteran said in a tweet.

In response to her tweet, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said, "So sorry to hear this, @KiranShaw. We need you hale & hearty soon! Be well my friend."

Prior to this, Karnataka chief minister BSYediyurappa, health minister B Sriramulu and other two other cabinet ministers of Karnataka cabinet had tested positive in recent weeks.

Former chief minister Siddaramaiah also had tested positive for the virus and got discharged from hospital last week only.

The development comes at a time when the COVID-19 death toll in Karnataka breached the 4,000 mark on Monday, as the state reported 6,317 new cases and 115 fatalities, taking the total number of infections to 2,33,283.

As of August 17 evening, cumulatively 2,33,283 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 4,062 deaths and 1,48,562 discharges.

Thirty nine out of 115 deaths reported on Monday were from Bengaluru urban,followed by Belagavi and Hassan (9 each), Dakshina Kannada (8), Kalaburagi (7), Ballari (6), Dharwad and Mysuru (5 each), Haveri, Koppal and Shivamogga (4 each), Raichur and Vijayapura (3 each), Chikkamagaluru and Tumakuru (2 each), and Bagalkote, Kodagu, Mandya, Udupi and Uttara Kannada (1 each).