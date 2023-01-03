Additional Restrictions Cannot Be Imposed On Freedom Of Speech of Ministers, MPs/ MLAs: SC

The Supreme Court said a minister's statement can't be vicariously attributed to the government and the minister is liable for the statement himself.

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday informed that no additional restrictions, other than those prescribed under Article 19(2) of the Constitution, can be imposed on a citizen under right to freedom of speech and expression. A five-judge constitution bench headed by Justice S.A. Nazeer and comprising Justices B.R. Gavai, A.S. Bopanna, V. Ramasubramanian, and B.V. Nagarathna, delivered the verdict. However, Justice Nagarathna delivered a separate judgment.

“It is for political parties to control speeches made by their ministers which can be done by forming a code of conduct. Any citizen who feels attacked by such speeches or hate speech by public functionary can approach court for civil remedies,” says Justice BV Nagarathna.

The top court said a minister’s statement can’t be vicariously attributed to the government and the minister is liable for the statement himself.

The constitution bench judgement delivered the verdict on whether restrictions can be imposed on the right to freedom of speech and expression of a public functionary.

Justice Nagarathna said hate speech strikes at the root of equality and fraternity and added that fundamental duties could be used to check disparaging speeches and promote harmony among citizens and added that the court cannot impose any greater/ additional restrictions on the fundamental right of free speech of such public functionaries.

The detailed judgment in the matter will be uploaded later in the day.