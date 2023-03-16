Home

Adenovirus Cases Rise in West Bengal, Health Department Issues Advisory | Deets Inside

According to the reports, Nineteen children died in Bengal so far this year after suffering from acute respiratory infections, and thousands remain hospitalised as the nation fights an adenovirus outbreak.

Some of the students have been discharged from the hospital.

Kolkata: The Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government on Thursday issued an advisory amid the rise in the numbers of children admitted with adenovirus-related symptoms in the state. The government has issued dos and don’ts in case of children show such symptoms.

Here Are Some Of The Key Takeaways:

Children with such symptoms should be kept away from crowded places

The guardians should avoid sending them to schools till the time they achieve complete recovery as per doctors.

The common symptoms are prolonged fever for over five days with cough and cold, breathlessness, loss of appetite, drowsiness and lesser urine secretion among others.

Even aged persons can get affected by adenovirus and the symptoms are similar. For them, the advice is more intake of water and liquid items.

Meanwhile, the Health Department has asked the private hospitals and nursing-homes in the state to submit reports on their extent of preparedness to tackle any emergency situation on this count.

The state government has already constituted an eight-member task force to review the emerging situation of crisis. However, questions have been raised over the absence of any specialist paediatrician in the said committee especially in view of the fact the majority admitted to adenovirus-related symptoms have been children.

It has recently said that the health workers will conduct door-to-door surveys to identify the children affected, so that the process of early treatment can be started. The Health Department is also reportedly going strict about the tendency of the district hospitals in referring cases to hospitals in cities, thus putting additional pressure on the latter.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.