New Delhi: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, the Congress’ leader in Lok Sabha, on Tuesday triggered a massive uproar in the House, when he referred to the BJP as ‘Ravan ki aulad‘ (Ravan’s children) leading to massive protests by the lawmakers of the ruling party.

The comment was made in connection with BJP MP Anantkumar Hegde terming Mahatma Gandhi’s freedom struggle a ‘drama.‘

Today, amid massive protests by the opposition over Hegde’s remark, Chowdhury, shouted, “These people abuse Mahatma Gandhi. They are Ravan’s children as they are insulting someone who was a devotee of Lord Ram.”

Chowdhury, notably, has in the past made several controversial comments in the House, including terming Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah as ‘ghuspethiye‘ (infiltrators) and calling Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman ‘nirbala‘ (weak).

Speaking at a rally in Bengaluru on Saturday, Hegde, who is no stranger to controversy himself, had attacked Mahatma Gandhi, calling the freedom struggle led by him a ‘drama.’ Questioning how ‘such people’ came to be known as Mahatma, he also said that the entire freedom movement was ‘staged with the consent and support of the British’.

The BJP immediately distanced itself from Hegde’s remarks even as the opposition demanded to know Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s clarification on the issue.

Acting against the Uttara Kannada Lok Sabha MP, the saffron party issued him a showcause notice, seeking an explanation from him for his comments.