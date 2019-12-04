New Delhi: Two days after facing flak from BJP members for calling Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman as ‘Nirbala’ (weak), leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Wednesday tendered an apology to the latter and said she is like his sister and he is like her brother.

“During a discussion in the House, I had addressed our Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman as ‘Nirbala’. Nirmala ji is like my sister and I am like her brother. If my words have hurt her then I am sorry,” Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said in Lok Sabha.

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Congress in Lok Sabha: During discussion in the House I had addressed our Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman as Nirbala. Nirmala ji is like my sister & I am like her brother. If my words have hurt her then I am sorry. pic.twitter.com/cW9N3N7bx3 — ANI (@ANI) December 4, 2019

The development comes after a number of BJP members in the House demanded that the Congress leader should tender an apology to the Finance Minister for the derogatory remark.

On Tuesday, BJP leader Poonam Mahajan slammed the Congress leader and said it is he and not Nirmala Sitharaman who is ‘weak’ leader.

“You are nirbal (weak) as you stand for one family. You are weak as you call the prime minister an infiltrator,” she told the Congress leader.

The whole controversy erupted when Chowdhury during in a discussion on Taxation Laws (Amendment) Bill had on Monday suggested that the finance minister has become weak and called her ‘Nirbala Sitharaman’.

Along with the BJP members, the treasury benches also asked Chowdhury to tender an apology to the FM for his remarks.

Giving a counter-attack, Sitharaman during her reply did not directly refer to Chowdhury’s comment but asserted that she still is Nirmala and ‘sabla’ (empowered).

The Congress leader, who is known for making such derogatory remarks, had recently, termed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah as ‘infiltrators’ in Delhi. He had said this while talking about the NRC and the Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019.