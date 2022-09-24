Adi Kailash Yatra Route Closed: A large part of a hill fell on the road near Najang Tamba village on Friday which has led to the closure of Adi Kailash Mansarovar Yatra route that goes through the village, forcing 40 passengers to remain stuck there. Adi Kailash is a popular pilgrimage of the Hindu devotees.Also Read - BJP Spent Over Rs 340 Crore on Poll Campaign in 5 States, Maximum Expenditure in UP: Report

Uttarakhand | Tawaghat Lipulekh National Highway closed after large part of a hill fell near Najang Tamba village late last evening.

Due to closure of Adi Kailash Mansarovar Yatra route which goes via Najang Tamba village, 40 passengers along with locals are stuck there pic.twitter.com/aalsHML1eQ — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) September 24, 2022

Situated at a fairly impressive altitude of 6,310 metres, Adi Kailash also referred to as Chota Kailash or Little Kailash is a replica of Mount Kailash in Tibet. It is situated in the Indian Territory in Pithoragarh district of Uttarakhand within a proximity to the Indo-Tibetan border. In the quietude of the tranquil Kumaon Himalayas, one can catch a glimpse of the emerald Parvati lake and the Gauri Kund adorned on the very foot of Chota Kailash. Also Read - Private Vehicles Entering Uttarakhand Likely To Pay Green Cess Soon | Details Here

HOW TO REACH ADI KAILASH (DHARCHULA)

Base camp for this trek is Tawaghat but Dharchula is the nearest known place/location where you can get accommodation and basic facilities easily.

By Air: Pantnagar Civil Aerodrome is the nearest airport about 301 km away from Dharchula.

By Rail: Tanakpur is the nearest railway station located about 239 km from Pithoragarh.

By Road: From ISBT New Delhi direct buses to several Kumaon regions are available like Champawat, Almora and Tanakpur from where you can hire local taxis to Dharchula.