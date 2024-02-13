Home

News

Adil Manzoor Arrested; Terrorist Behind Killing of Punjab Men In Srinagar

Adil Manzoor Arrested; Terrorist Behind Killing of Punjab Men In Srinagar

Adil Manzoor Langoo, the terrorist behind the brutal killings of two Punjab-based farmers in Srinagar, has been arrested.

Representative Image

Srinagar: Adil Manzoor Langoo, the terrorist behind the brutal killings of two Punjab-based laborers has been arrested on Tuesday in Srinagar, a senior Police officer said. Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Vijay Kumar told news agency PTI that the weapon used in the attack has also been recovered by the police.

Trending Now

Key Details Of The Arrest

“Adil Manzoor Langoo, the terrorist who opened fire on the two labourers from Punjab in the Habba Kadal area of the city on February 7, has been arrested,” he said. Vijay Kumar said Langoo, who was arrested in Srinagar, was brought into terrorism by Pakistan-based handlers through social media.

You may like to read

Targeted Killing Of Non Locals

Terrorists carried out a targeted killing in Jammu and Kashmir’s Srinagar. A migrant worker was shot dead by terrorists on Wednesday. The victim, Amritpal Singh, was a resident of Amritsar in Punjab. According to local media reports, the deceased Amritpal Singh was a hawker. Another person, identified as Rohit, was seriously injured in the attack. The police said the incident took place in the Shaheed Gunj area of Srinagar. This is the first attack by terrorists on a non-local in Kashmir this year.

The police cordoned off the area just after the shootings and immediately started a search operation.

This targeted killing is considered to be the first attack against a non local in J&K this year. This attack recalled of an attack back in 2019-20 where non locals were targeted in the Kashmir Valley.

(With inputs from agencies)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.