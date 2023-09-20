Home

NASA Parker Solar Probe Faces Strong CME Whirlwind, India’s Aditya-L1 In Danger?

India launched its first solar mission, Aditya-L1 earlier this month and now there may be some danger looming over ISRO's spacecraft. NASA Parker Solar Probe faced one of the strongest CME whirlwind (solar storm) ever recorded; is this storm a threat to India's solar mission?

New Delhi: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), after the grand success of the Chandrayaan-3, launched its first solar mission, Aditya-L1 on September 2, 2023 from Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota. ISRO has been giving updates on the solar mission which so far, has been on track. However, recently in a blog post, NASA has shared how its solar mission, Parker Solar Probe faced one of the most powerful Coronal Mass Ejections (CMEs) ever recorded and gracefully managed to ‘survive’ it. Does this dangerous solar storm pose a threat to India’s first ever solar mission?

NASA Parker Solar Probe Faces One Of The Strongest Solar Storms

As mentioned earlier, National Aeronautics And Space Engineering (NASA) shared in a blog post, about one of the strongest and most dangerous CME Cloud ever recorded, that was faced by the space agency’s Parker Solar Probe. The blog post read, “On September 5, NASA’s Parker Solar Probe soared gracefully through one of the most powerful coronal mass ejections (CMEs) ever recorded- not only an impressive feat of engineering, but a huge boon for the scientific community.” The storm also uncovered some important data with respect to space weather. The footage of the storm can be seen here.

India’s Aditya-L1 Mission In Danger?

It is an important development for India as well because the question that will this solar storm pose a threat to ISRO’s first solar mission, Aditya-L1 is also on everyone’s minds. India’s spacecraft is on its way to the Lagrange 1 Point, which is its final destination to observe the sun and is expected to reach there in four months. At around the expected time of reaching, solar activity might be at its highest and the spacecraft might have to face such solar storms.

Aditya-L1 might have to face the solar storms but it is highly unlikely that the mission may fail. The ISRO Spacecraft might survive the CMEs and solar storms because in comparison with Parker Solar Probe which is 6.9 million kms away from the surface of the sun, Aditya-L1 is far away at just 1.5 million kms away from the Earth. Apart from this, Aditya-L1 Spacecraft has been made with special alloys and materials that will protect the spacecraft from all kinds of dangers including CME clouds.

What Is A CME Cloud?

According to NASA, Coronal Mass Ejections (CMEs) are immense eruptions from the outer atmosphere or corona of the Sun; they drive the space weather, endangering satellites, disrupting communications and navigation techniques and also knocking out power grids on Earth. This current CME was able to displace the dust six million kms away, according to NASA.

