Aditya-L1, India’s 1st Solar Mission Launch On Saturday; ISRO Says ‘Rocket, Satellite Are Ready’

The spacecraft -- the first space-based Indian observatory to study the Sun -- would be launched by PSLV-C57 rocket.

New Delhi: After the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the Moon, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is gearing up for its Sun mission ‘Aditya-L1’. Slated for launch on September 2, the Aditya-L1 (Aditya is a name for the sun in the Hindi language) is the first Indian space mission to study the sun. Speaking to the media, ISRO chief S Somnath said, “We are just getting ready for the launch. The rocket and satellite are ready, we have completed the rehearsal for the launch. Tomorrow we have to start the countdown for the launch, the day after tomorrow.

The mission is scheduled to be launched on September 2 at 11.50 am from the Sriharikota spaceport in Andhra Pradesh. The spacecraft is designed for providing remote observations of the solar corona and in situ observations of the solar wind at L1 (Sun-Earth Lagrangian point), which is about 1.5 million kilometres from the earth. It will be the first dedicated Indian space mission for observations of the Sun to be launched by the Bengaluru-headquartered space agency. The spacecraft — the first space-based Indian observatory to study the Sun — would be launched by PSLV-C57 rocket.

#WATCH | Chennai, Tamil Nadu | ISRO chief S Somanath speaks on Aditya-L1 Mission; says, “We are just getting ready for the launch. Rocket and satellite are ready. We completed the rehearsal for the launch. Tomorrow we have to start the countdown for the launch day after… pic.twitter.com/iJTqxDZKkn — ANI (@ANI) August 31, 2023

Aditya L1 Solar Mission: Major objectives

Study of Solar upper atmospheric (chromosphere and corona) dynamics.

Study of chromospheric and coronal heating, physics of the partially ionized plasma, initiation of the coronal mass ejections, and flares.

Observe the in-situ particle and plasma environment providing data for the study of particle dynamics from the Sun.

Physics of solar corona and its heating mechanism.

Diagnostics of the coronal and coronal loops plasma: Temperature, velocity and density.

Development, dynamics and origin of CMEs.

Identify the sequence of processes that occur at multiple layers (chromosphere, base and extended corona) which eventually leads to solar eruptive events.

Magnetic field topology and magnetic field measurements in the solar corona. .

Drivers for space weather (origin, composition and dynamics of solar wind.

Solar missions by other countries

India will be one of a small group of countries which are studying the sun.China has two such spacecraft orbiting Earth, including the Advanced Space-based Solar Observatory launched last year to investigate solar flares and coronal mass ejections. Hinode, backed by space agencies from Japan, the UK, the US and Europe, is orbiting Earth and measures the magnetic fields of the sun.

The Solar & Heliospheric Observatory mission (SOHO), a joint project of NASA and the European Space Agency, is near the same Lagrange point as the one ISRO is targeting for Aditya-L1.

