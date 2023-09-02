Home

News

Aditya L1 Launch LIVE Streaming Link: When And Where To Watch The First Step Of India’s Historic Solar Mission

Aditya L1 Launch LIVE Streaming Link: When And Where To Watch The First Step Of India’s Historic Solar Mission

ISRO is gearing up to launch India's first solar mission, Aditya L1 from Sriharikota in just a few hours. After the successful soft landing of the Chandrayaan-3, everyone's eyes are on this solar mission. Read more to find out when and where you can Live Stream the Aditya L1 Launch...

Aditya L1 Mission Launch Site (Photo- ISRO)

New Delhi: India’s first ever solar mission, Aditya L1 Mission is ready to launch into space in just a few hours. After the successful soft landing of the Chandrayaan-3 on the South Pole region of the moon, everyone is extremely excited for the next mission by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). Aditya L1 Mission Launch Date and Time is September 2, 2023 at around 11:50 AM IST and according to ISRO, on August 30, the solar mission had completed its launch rehearsals and internal checks; it has been designed to study the Sun. Read more to find out how you can LIVE Stream the launch that is supposed to happen from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota.

Trending Now

Aditya L1 Launch Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch

If you are interested in watching the Aditya L1 Mission Launch live, please note that ISRO is organising the telecast of the Aditya L1 Launch. The Live Streaming for the same can be done via the official website, Facebook and YouTube page of ISRO. The launch can also be watched on the DD National TV channel; ISRO will begin the Aditya L1 Launch Live Streaming from 11:20 AM IST.

You may like to read

Aditya L1 Mission: Main Objectives

As mentioned earlier, this is India’s first solar mission and it aims at studying the Sun and will be placed in a halo orbit around the Lagrangian Point 1 (L1) which in the direction of the Sun, is 1.5 million km away from the Earth. It is expected for the spacecraft to cover its journey in four months as the mission site is about 1.5 million km away from planet earth. From L1, Aditya L1 will be able to observe the Sun without any hindrances from eclipses or occultation; it will allow the ISRO scientists to study the solar activities and the impact they have on space weather in real time. Solar eruptive events will also be understood through this mission.

With the Aditya L1, the scientists will also focus on the study of the physics of solar corona and its heating mechanism, coupling and dynamics of solar atmosphere, solar wind acceleration and distribution, temperature anisotropy and origin of Coronal Mass Ejections (CME).

Aditya L1 Mission: Budget

The cost or budget of India’s first solar mission has not yet been officially released by the Indian Space Research Organisation but according to an old query in Lok Sabha, it was said that the Government had allocated Rs. 378.53 crore for this solar mission and this does not include the launching costs. According to several media reports, the Aditya L1 Mission Budget is approximately Rs. 400 crore which again is extremely cost effective and is lesser than what was spent on the latest historic lunar mission, Chandrayaan-3.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES