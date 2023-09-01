Top Recommended Stories

  • Aditya L1 Launch Live Updates: India’s Solar Mission To Begin Its Journey Towards Sun Today
Aditya L1 Launch Live Updates: India’s Solar Mission To Begin Its Journey Towards Sun Today

The Aditya-L1 Mission will be launched from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota at 11:50 AM IST.

Updated: September 2, 2023 6:44 AM IST

By Joy Pillai

New Delhi: In just a few hours from now, India will launch its maiden solar mission – Aditya-L1 – to the Sun, following its historic achievement of becoming the first country to land near the south pole of the Moon. The spacecraft is scheduled for liftoff at 11:50 am from the Sriharikota spaceport. Aditya L1 is India’s groundbreaking space observatory dedicated exclusively to solar research. Its mission is to provide remote observations of the solar corona and collect in situ data on the solar wind at the L1 point, located approximately 1.5 million kilometers away from Earth.  India.com is running a live blog on the major event. Stay tuned for all the latest updates.

  • Sep 2, 2023 6:44 AM IST

    Aditya L1 Launch Live Updates: Former Commander of the International Space Station on India’s solar mission | Watch

  • Sep 2, 2023 6:42 AM IST

    Aditya L1 Launch Live Updates: Objectives Of India’s First Solar Mission

    Aditya-L1 has the primary goal of examining the various layers of the solar atmosphere, encompassing the photosphere, chromosphere, and corona. The photosphere, situated as the innermost layer of the Sun’s atmosphere, is followed by the chromosphere, which appears as a reddish layer just above it, and finally, the corona, forming the outermost layer. In addition to this, Aditya-L1 will delve into the intricate mechanisms underlying solar activities, including eruptive events such as coronal mass ejections and solar flares.

  • Sep 1, 2023 11:53 PM IST

    On embarking on such a complex mission, the Bengaluru headquartered space agency said the Sun is the nearest star and therefore can be studied in much more detail as compared to the others.

  • Sep 1, 2023 10:34 PM IST

    “PSLV-C57/ Aditya-L1 Mission: The countdown leading to the launch at 11:50 hrs. IST on September 2, 2023, has commenced,” tweets Union Minister Jitendra Singh

  • Sep 1, 2023 10:21 PM IST

    Major objectives of India’s solar mission include the study of the physics of the solar corona and its heating mechanism, the solar wind acceleration, coupling, and dynamics of the solar atmosphere, solar wind distribution and temperature anisotropy, and the origin of Coronal Mass Ejections (CMEs), flares, and near-earth space weather.

  • Sep 1, 2023 10:18 PM IST

    As the countdown for India’s maiden solar mission Aditya-L1 began on Friday, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) chief S Somanath said that it is an important launch and the satellite will take 125 days to reach the L1 point.

  • Sep 1, 2023 10:07 PM IST

    The Aditya-L1 payloads are expected to provide the most crucial information to understand the problems of coronal heating, Coronal mass ejection (CME), pre-flare, and flare activities, and their characteristics, dynamics, and space weather.

  • Sep 1, 2023 10:06 PM IST

    According to ISRO, there are five Lagrangian points between the Sun and the Earth, and the L1 point in the Halo orbit would provide a greater advantage of continuously viewing the Sun without any occurrence of eclipse.

  • Sep 1, 2023 10:03 PM IST

    India will aim for the Sun on Saturday with its maiden solar expedition, as ISRO’s trusted PSLV will carry the Aditya L1 mission on a 125-day voyage to the Sun

  • Sep 1, 2023 10:01 PM IST

    ISRO has said about the Mission that by studying the sun, much more could be learned about stars in the Milky Way as well as in various other galaxies.

