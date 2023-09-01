Aditya L1 Launch Live Updates: India’s Solar Mission To Begin Its Journey Towards Sun Today

Home

The Aditya-L1 Mission will be launched from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota at 11:50 AM IST.

New Delhi: In just a few hours from now, India will launch its maiden solar mission – Aditya-L1 – to the Sun, following its historic achievement of becoming the first country to land near the south pole of the Moon. The spacecraft is scheduled for liftoff at 11:50 am from the Sriharikota spaceport. Aditya L1 is India’s groundbreaking space observatory dedicated exclusively to solar research. Its mission is to provide remote observations of the solar corona and collect in situ data on the solar wind at the L1 point, located approximately 1.5 million kilometers away from Earth. India.com is running a live blog on the major event. Stay tuned for all the latest updates.

