Aditya L1 Launch Live Updates: ISRO Set To Launch Aditya L1 Aboard PSLV-C57 Into Space, Only 2 Hours Remaining

The Aditya-L1 Mission will be launched from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota at 11:50 AM IST.

Updated: September 2, 2023 10:14 AM IST

By Joy Pillai



New Delhi: In just a few hours from now, India will launch its maiden solar mission – Aditya-L1 – to the Sun, following its historic achievement of becoming the first country to land near the south pole of the Moon. The spacecraft is scheduled for liftoff at 11:50 am from the Sriharikota spaceport. Aditya L1 is India’s groundbreaking space observatory dedicated exclusively to solar research. Its mission is to provide remote observations of the solar corona and collect in situ data on the solar wind at the L1 point, located approximately 1.5 million kilometers away from Earth.  India.com is running a live blog on the major event. Stay tuned for all the latest updates.

Live Updates

  • Sep 2, 2023 10:16 AM IST

    Aditya L1 Launch Live Updates: ‘ISRO will be playing a big role in the space economy,’, says former scientist | Watch

  • Sep 2, 2023 10:14 AM IST

    Aditya L1 Launch Live Updates: Programming Manager at the Jawaharlal Nehru Planetarium Delhi on Aditya L1

  • Sep 2, 2023 10:12 AM IST

    Aditya L1 Launch Live Updates: Astronomer and Professor RC Kapoor on Aditya L1 launch | Watch

  • Sep 2, 2023 10:02 AM IST

    Aditya L1 Launch Live Updates: Countdown begins, only 2 hours left for lift-off

  • Sep 2, 2023 9:59 AM IST

    Aditya L1 Launch Live Updates: (Quick Facts) The Aditya-L1 mission aims to study the Sun’s Corona, Chromosphere, and Photosphere.

  • Sep 2, 2023 9:52 AM IST

    Aditya L1 Launch Live Updates: (Quick Facts) The spacecraft carries seven payloads.

  • Sep 2, 2023 9:45 AM IST

    Aditya L1 Launch Live Updates: Aditya-L1 will take 125 days to reach its destination, says ISRO Chief

    Ahead of the launch of India’s maiden solar mission, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) chief S Somanath stated that it is an important launch and the satellite will take 125 days to reach the L1 point.

  • Sep 2, 2023 9:28 AM IST

    Aditya L1 Launch Live Updates: India to be among few nations studying Sun

    If India successfully completes the solar mission, it will join the select group of countries conducting probes dedicated to the study of the Sun.

  • Sep 2, 2023 9:14 AM IST

    Aditya L1 Launch Live Updates: Space agencies that already sent solar probes

    The United States and the European Space Agency (ESA) have sent numerous solar probes, beginning with NASA’s Pioneer programme in the 1960s. But if successful, the latest mission from the ISRO will be the first by any Asian nation to be placed in solar orbit.

  • Sep 2, 2023 8:54 AM IST

    Aditya L1 Launch Live Updates: Former Commander of the International Space Station on India’s solar mission

