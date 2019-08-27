Mumbai: Shiv Sena’s youth leader Aditya Thackeray on Monday hinted that he could make his electoral debut by contesting the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections, due to be held in October.

If the 29-year-old does contest the elections, he will become the first member of the Shiv Sena founding family-the Thackerays-to contest an election.

Speaking to reporters in Nagpur during his Jan Ashirwad Yatra, he said, “I have great faith in the legislature and if the party decides to field me in the elections, I will not hesitate. It is for the people to decide which responsibility they want to give and from where to contest from.”

He further said that he wanted to raise the issues and grievances of the common man in the legislature to find solutions. On the question of a pre-poll alliance with its NDA partner and the state’s ruling BJP, he said that its a question that only his father and party chief Uddhav Thackeray and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis can answer. This, he said, is because no one in the Shiv Sena can talk about any alliance, not even the ministers.

On his Jan Ashirwad Yatra, he said that the same was aimed at seeking blessings of the people.

In recent months, the Shiv Sena has been talking up the youth leader’s name as the next Chief Minister of the state.

However, incumbent Devendra Fadnavis, too, is on a statewide Mahajanadesh Yatra.

In the 2014 Assembly elections, the BJP emerged as the single-largest party, winning 122 of the state’s 288 Assembly seats. Later, it joined hands with Shiv Sena, which finished second with 63 seats, to cross the majority mark with the state BJP chief Fadnavis taking over as the Chief Minister.

The-then ruling Congress finished third, winning just 42 seats.