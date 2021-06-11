New Delhi: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has asked a section of minority community to adopt a decent family planning policy for population control to reduce poverty. Speaking on the occasion of the completion of 30 days of his government, Sharma said that all stakeholders in the community must come forward and support the government in helping reduce poverty in the community which is primarily due to an unabated increase in population. His statement comes days after a number of families were evicted from “encroached land’ in three districts—-Hojai, Karimganj and Darrang of Assam. Also Read - Assam Board Exams 2021 For Class 10, 12 to Begin From July 15 But On This Condition | Details Here

Referring to the recent evictions from areas allegedly encroached by members of the minority community, he said that the government cannot allow land encroachment in temples, ‘sattras’ (Vaishanavite institutions), forests or any other place with which sentiments of people are associated. Land encroachment takes place when the living space shrinks with an increase in population, Sarma added. Also Read - Assam Board Class 12 Exam 2021: Here is When Class 12th Exams Will be Held

Instead of “criticising us for taking steps to free encroached land, various stakeholders and leaders of the community must do an introspection”, he said. Also Read - Assam Board Exams 2021: State to Hold Class 10, 12 Board Exams; Students Will Not Appear For All Papers

Furthermore, the chief minister said that his government is not against any community and is there for all people of the state. “The government is the guardian of all poor people but need the support of the community in tackling the issue of population as it is the root cause of poverty, illiteracy and consequent lack of proper family planning,” he said, adding that his government will work towards educating the women of the community so that the problem can be tackled effectively.

According to the 2011 Census, Muslims comprise 34.22 per cent of Assam’s total population of 3.12 crore and they are in majority in several districts. While Christians form 3.74 per cent of the total number of people in the state, the percentage of Sikhs, Buddhists and Jains is much less than one per cent.

(With PTI Inputs)