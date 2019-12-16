New Delhi: The CBDT on Monday issued an order extending till December 31 the deadline for paying the third installment of advance tax payments for northeastern states in view of the Internet clampdown due to protests there against the amended Citizenship Act.

The set deadline was Sunday, December 15.

“Considering the large-scale disruption of Internet services in north eastern states– Assam, Tripura, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur and Mizoram- the Central Board of Direct Taxes, in exercise of powers conferred under clause (a) of sub-section (2) of section 119 of the Income-tax Act, 1961, has decided to extend the last date for payment of December installment of advance tax for financial year 2019-20, from December 15, 2019 to December 31, 2019 in case of all assessees, corporate and other than corporates, in the above mentioned states,” the notification issued on Monday said.

As per section 208 of the I-T Act, every person whose estimated tax liability for the year is Rs 10,000 or more, is supposed to pay his tax in advance, in the form of advance tax.

Advance tax payments, under direct taxes category, are to be made four times in a financial year– June 15 (15 per cent of advance tax), September 15 (45 per cent of advance tax paid), December 15 (75 per cent of advance tax paid) and March 15 (100 per cent of advance tax paid).

Curfew was on Monday relaxed in Guwahati from 6 am to 9 pm, with the city limping back to normalcy, following week-long protests over the amended Citizenship Act.

Night curfew in Guwahati, however, will continue to be in force even as situation is other north eastern states is stated to be normal.