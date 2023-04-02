Home

Advocate Killed In Broad Daylight on Delhi Street, Lawyers’ To Stage Protest Tomorrow

Advocate Virender Kumar Narwal, 53, was shot dead in southwest Delhi's Dwarka on Saturday evening, police said.

Advocate Killed In Broad Daylight on Delhi Street, Lawyers' To Stage Protest Tomorrow (Representational image/ PTI)

New Delhi: As a mark of protest against the killing of a 53-year-old advocate who was shot dead in southwest Delhi’s Dwarka on Saturday evening, the Delhi Lawyers have decided to ‘completely abstain’ from work in all district courts tomorrow. The New Delhi Bar Association (NDBA), in a letter to its members, said the coordination committee of all the district bar associations in the national capital has decided that they will abstain from even bail and stay hearings. Photocopy machines at the courts will also be shut.

Advocate Virender Kumar Narwal, 53, was shot dead in southwest Delhi’s Dwarka on Saturday evening, police said. Two assailants on a motorcycle shot at advocate Virender Kumar who was in a car, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) M Harsh Vardhan said. Kumar lived in Dwarka Sector-12, police said, adding that he was an advocate by profession.

According to an NDTV report quoting cops, Kumar was killed over a 36-year-old enmity with Pradeep — his grandfather had reportedly killed Pradeep’s uncle in 1987. Kumar had also allegedly put legal obstacles in some land compensation Pradeep was expecting. Pradeep found himself in financial difficulty after this. In 2017 also, he tried to kill Narwal in 2017, but the lawyer escaped unhurt and his driver was injured.

The lawyers have condemned the killing and termed it as an attack on the entire lawyer fraternity in Delhi. In last few years, the attacks on lawyers have witnessed a major spike. The North Delhi Lawyers Association (NDLA) said incidents of threats and violent acts against advocates are rising. They further added that that the authorities are providing no security to them even when their families are in a ‘vulnerable situation’.

“NDLA have been raising voice for the Advocate Protection Act since long, and now it is need of time to bring and implement the Advocates Protection Act with immediate effect in Delhi also demand CP, Delhi police to take matter related to Advocate’s security on priority (sic),” they said in a statement.

