Lata Mangeshkar, whose voice struck an instant chord of recognition with generations of South Asians and is considered one of India's greats, died in a Mumbai hospital on Sunday due to multiple organ failure. She was 92. Her demise has triggered an outpouring of grief and condolences across the nation. A constable of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) paid tribute to legendary singer with a rendition of 'Ae Mere Watan Ke Logon'

In a video shared by ITBP, constable Mujammal Haque can be seen playing the song on Saxophone. "'Ae Mere Watan Ke Logon…Constable Mujammal Haque of ITBP pays tribute to Swar Kokila Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar," the official handle of ITBP tweeted.

ए मेरे वतन के लोगों… स्वर कोकिला भारत रत्न लता मंगेशकर को कांस्टेबल मुजम्मल हक़, आईटीबीपी की भावभीनी श्रद्धांजलि। Ae Mere Watan Ke Logon… Constable Mujammal Haque of ITBP pays tribute to Swar Kokila Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar.#LataMangeshkar pic.twitter.com/PKUfc47jK4 — ITBP (@ITBP_official) February 6, 2022



Lata Mangeshkar, whose name was written into legend long years before she took her last breath in Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital, had been in hospital since January 8 when she was diagnosed with Covid with mild symptoms. She was also diagnosed with pneumonia.

“She is no more. She died in the morning,” her younger sister Usha Mangeshkar told PTI, confirming the news that one of India’s most well known and well loved personalities was no more. “Lata di died at 8.12 am due to multi organ failure after over 28 days of COVID-19 diagnosis,” Dr Pratit Samdani, who was treating the singer at the Breach Candy hospital here, told reporters.

The government announced a two-day “state mourning” for Mangeshkar, who had a prodigious almost eight-decade career in which she sang an estimated 25,000 songs in as many as 36 Indian languages, including Hindi, Marathi, Tamil and Kannada, and across classical and other genres.

Official sources in New Delhi said a wireless message had been sent out to state chief secretaries by the Union Home Ministry that the national flag will fly at half mast from February 6 to February 7 throughout India.

There will be no official entertainment in this period.

The body of the singer was first taken to her Pedder Road residence Prabhu Kunj and later to Shivaji Park for her multitude of fans to pay their respect before the funeral at Shivaji Park around 6.30 pm.

Thousands of people gathered outside the hospital and lined the streets to pay their last respects to the woman whose voice they woke up to, listened to as they went about their day and as they turned in for the night, their accompaniment in every mood and every hour.