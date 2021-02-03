New Delhi: The 13th edition of India’s premier aerospace and defence exhibition, Aero India 2021 kickstarted in Bengaluru on Wednesday amidst the COVID-19 pandemic with buzz around “AatmaNirbhar Bharat Abhiyaan” and “Make in India” push. With a combination of both physical and virtual exhibition, this edition of the biennial international event at Air Force Station Yelahanka will be the world’s first hybrid aerospace show, said officials. Also Read - America's B-1B Long-Range Heavy Bomber to Perform Fly-By at Aero India 2021

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated the Aero India 2021 at IAF Station Yelahanka. Taking to Twitter, Singh wrote, “I believe Aero India 2021 will boost investment, expand manufacturing ecosystem, support enterprises, appreciate and enhance the technology levels and propel the economic growth for the country.” Also Read - Wing Commander Sahil Gandhi cremated with full state honours

“I am happy to see that this edition of Aero India has laid the strong foundation, of this great vision with Indian Ocean Region Defence Minister’s Conclave. It is themed on “Enhanced peace, Security and cooperation in the Indian Ocean Region, ” he added. Also Read - Hisar mourns loss of IAF pilot killed in crash

The defence minister further stated, “I am confident that these three days will prove to be productive and fulfilling. I am also sure that our shared vision and values will forge new relations and carry forth the existing relationships and associations to the next level.”

Roaring over the skies of Bengaluru are fixed-wing metal-birds that left its spectators awed and overwhelmed when they flypast over them at the 13 edition of #AeroIndia2021 in AF Stn Yelahanka, today. @AeroIndiashow @rajnathsingh @IAF_MCC @HALHQBLR pic.twitter.com/9sgaGWYb5J — A. Bharat Bhushan Babu (@SpokespersonMoD) February 3, 2021



As many as 601 exhibitors — 523 Indian and 78 foreign — and 14 countries are participating in the three-day event where companies will be showcasing their capabilities, latest technologies, solutions, products and services at the show. During the event, Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) will also exhibit its latest defence technologies and demonstrate many systems.

What are the key attractions of Aero India 2021?

*One of the main attractions during will be flight display by ‘Surya Kiran’ aircraft and ‘Sarang’ helicopters.

*Russia’s state-run Rostec will display its K-16 and K-17 Boomerang armored personnel vehicles (APC).

*Russia’s state arms exporter Rosoboronexport will also display a model of the Prima anti-stealth radar at Aero India 2021. As per a report, “The P-18-2 Prima high-mobility 2D surveillance and acquisition radar was developed and manufactured by PJSC NITEL and PJSC NPO Almaz. The solid-state radar is based on modern hardware components and digital signal processing and generation technology. The radar is designed to detect, track, locate and identify air targets of various classes and types as friend or foe in both jamming and clutter environments, take the bearing of jammers, and feed radar data to users’ automated command-and-control systems.”

*Don Heflin, U.S. Charg d’Affaires, will lead a high- level delegation of U.S. Government officials and defence industry representatives to Aero India 2021.

* Another main highlight of the Aero India show this year would be a B-1B Lancer heavy bomber, of the 28thBomb Wing based out of Ellsworth Air Force Base in South Dakota, which will perform a “fly-by.”

*Bengaluru-headquartered Hindustan Aeronautics Limited would showcase Aatmanirbhar Formation Flight. The ‘Aatmanirbhar Formation Flight’ consisting HAL products such as LCA trainer (LIFT Trainer), HTT-40, IJT, Advanced Hawk Mk 132 and Civil Do-228 will fly in a special formation showcasing the spectrum of trainers and signifying self-sufficiency in the trainer segment, it said.

* A life-size export model of Russia’s first stealth fighter, the Su-57, will also be on display at this year’s edition of Aero India.

*Aero India 2021 will also see participation by think-tanks from different parts of the world.

Aero India is a platform for aerospace enthusiasts, prospective defence industries, aspirant start-ups and all other stakeholders to participate and witness the advances in global defence and aerospace fields and interact with many national and international delegations and industries, officials said.

To attend the three-day event, one must have a negative COVID-19 RT-PCR test report (dated January 31, 9 am or later). Each day, only 3,000 visitors will be allowed at the flight display venue in view of the pandemic.