New Delhi: The members of Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) Kanpur has developed a light weight helicopter of 4kg that is set to be showcased during the world’s First ‘Hybrid’ Air Show -Aero India 2021 that is beginning on Wednesday in Bengaluru. The helicopter has been built by IIT-Kanpur’s incubated start-up company EndureAir Pvt Ltd. Also Read - America's B-1B Long-Range Heavy Bomber to Perform Fly-By at Aero India 2021

The key features of the 4-kg helicopter’s key features includes vertical take off and landing, Long Range and Endurance, Obstacle Avoidance, Long Video Streaming and Precise Navigation etc. The major areas of application proposed are Medical Supply, CBRNE Detection, Crowd Monitoring, and Search and rescue etc.

The announcement and details about the newly developed helicopter was made by the IIT-Kanpur’s official Twitter handle on Tuesday, a day ahead of the Aero India 2021’s kickstart ceremony.

The 13th edition of the country’s premier air show – Aero India 21 is being held in the backdrop of Bengaluru-based Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) bagging a Rs 48,000 crore order for fighter jets – Tejas Mark 1A and India’s engagement with Indian Ocean Region (IOR) countries.

Earlier on Tuesday, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said Aero India will give a boost to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s clarion call of Aatmanirbhar Bharat scheme by signing as more than 200 agreements during an event- Bandhan (the bond) – on the last day of the biennial show on February 5.

Heaping praise on Prime Minister, Narendra Modi for his vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat at the curtain raiser event of Aero India 2021 here, Singh said that India will soon be the most powerful defence economy in the world.

“This is the beginning of a new journey. The association of Bengaluru has proved to be most appropriate. Aero India 2021 will lead to India’s defence manufacturing revolution. India is getting great response globally and is being trusted for defence investments,” he explained

He further said that Aero India would spark a renewed sense of pride in India’s defence manufacturing and take defence cooperation to the next level.

“It would also bring together the defence ministers of various countries, service chiefs, policymakers, foreign OEMs, industry, entrepreneurs and academia to showcase, connect and collaborate as well as highlight policy reforms driving India’s new defence manufacturing revolution,” he said.

He added that the Aero India 2021 starting February 3 will also show the gateways to defence and economic engagement in the country.