Aero India 2023: PM Modi To Inaugurate Asia’s Biggest Aero Show In Bengaluru Tomorrow, Police Issues Traffic Advisory

The five-day exhibition at the Yalahanka Air Force station complex on the outskirts of Bengaluru will see the participation of 809 defence companie s and delegates from 98 countries.

Bengaluru: Traffic advisory released ahead of Aero India 2023. Details here

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate on Monday India’s biennial aerospace exhibition – ‘Aero India’ – that will showcase the country as an emerging hub for manufacturing of military aircraft, helicopters, equipment and new-age avionics.

The 14th edition of Aero India, with the theme ‘The runway to a billion opportunities’, will radiate the rise of a strong and self-reliant ‘New India’ by displaying the country’s growth in aerospace and defence capabilities

Police Issues Traffic Advisory

The Bengaluru Police has released a traffic advisory to avoid congestions. According to the advisory issued by the police, the commuters going towards Airport are expected to take Hennur-Bagalur road from Bengaluru East and Shall take BEL Circle- Yelahanka- Rajankunte road from Western Side.

“Traffic Advisory for Aero India 2023 starting from Feb13 to Feb17. People going towards Airport shall take Hennur-Bagalur road from Bengaluru East and Shall take BEL Circle- Yelahanka- Rajankunte road from Western Side,” Sachin Ghorpade, DCP Traffic said while sharing the release on Twitter.

Here are the routes to avoid:

The Commissioner of the Bengaluru Police Pratap Reddy advised people to follow the advisories of the Bengaluru Police and plan before traveling to avoid congestion and delays.

The commuters should avoid HAL Airport Road – Trinity Circle – Raj Bhavan between 7:00 PM to 9:00 PM.

Aero India 2023: Key Details

Around 250 business-to-business agreements are expected to be firmed up at the Aero India

The Aero India show is estimated to unlock investment to the tune of around Rs 75,000 crore.

Show’s main focus will be displaying indigenous equipment and technologies and forging partnerships with foreign companies, in line with the ‘Make in India, Make for the World’ vision of the government.

The event will significantly contribute to the development of the aerospace and aviation sector

Defence ministers of 32 countries, Air Chiefs of 29 nations and 73 CEOs of global and Indian defence companies are expected to attend Aero India.

There will be an exhibition of indigenous defence products where established business organisations and start-ups will be able to demonstrate their products.

The major exhibitors at the Aero India will include Airbus, Boeing, Dassault Aviation, Lockheed Martin, Israel Aerospace Industry, BrahMos Aerospace, Army Aviation, HC Robotics, SAAB, Safran, Rolls Royce, Larsen & Toubro, Bharat Forge Limited, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) and BEML Limited.

About five lakh visitors are expected to attend the event physically, the defence ministry said.

Aero India 2023 will cover design leadership, growth in the unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) sector, defence space and futuristic technologies.

The event aims to promote the export of indigenous air platforms like Light Combat Aircraft (LCA)-Tejas, HTT-40, Dornier Light Utility Helicopter (LUH), Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) and Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH).

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.