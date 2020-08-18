New Delhi: Taking a drastic step at this time of coronaviorus lockdown, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Tuesday slashed the perks and allowances of its employees by 50 per cent with effect from August 2020. Also Read - Delhi Airport Mulls COVID-19 Facility on-Site For International Arrivals

Issuing a statement the DMRC said that starting with the salary for August, perks and allowances will be payable at the rate of 15.75% of the basic pay.

"In view of adverse financial condition due to non-operation of metro services, perks and allowances to be reduced by 50% with effect from August 2020. Starting with the salary for August, perks and allowances will be payable at the rate of 15.75% of Basic Pay," the DMRC said in a statement.

In the statement, the DMRC also stated that all grants of fresh Advances for House Building Advance, Multipurpose Advance, Laptop Advance, Festival Advance will be kept on hold till further order.

“With immediate effect, all sanctions of fresh Advances for House Building Advance, Multipurpose Advance, Laptop Advance, Festival Advance etc to be kept on hold till further orders. Advances already sanctioned will continue to be disbursed, as & when a demand is received,” the DMRC said.

Earlier, the DMRC had in a tweet said that it will remain closed for commuters until further notice. The development came a day after the government issued an array of fresh guidelines for the next phase of unlocking. As per the guidelines, metro rail services will remain shut.

Taking to Twitter, DMRC stated: “Public Service Announcement. In light of the guidelines issued by the government, Metro services will remain closed for commuters until further notice.”

In Delhi, the metro services have been shut since March 22, the day Prime Minister Narendra Modi imposed the ‘Janta Curfew’. Even though other transport services have now been allowed as part of the relaxations, metro service remains to be barred.