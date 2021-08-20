Kabul: Nearly 200 Indians including women and children stranded here, have sent an SOS urging the authorities in New Delhi to evacuate them at the earliest from the war-torn country. As per the reports, they have taken shelter in a wedding hall near Kabul’s Hamid Karzai airport.Also Read - Afghanistan Crisis: Small Afghan Girl Lifted Over Fence at Kabul Airport, Handed Over to US Soldiers | Watch

Two days after Kabul fell to the Taliban, India, earlier this week, completed the evacuation of all its diplomats and other staff members from the Afghan capital under a "difficult and complicated" exercise, effectively closing its mission for the second time since 1996 when the militant group captured power. The mission to evacuate close to 200 people including the Indian envoy and other staffers in two military aircraft was accomplished with support from the US, a day after the Kabul airport witnessed unprecedented scenes of desperate residents rushing into it in an attempt to flee the country fearing the Taliban's brutality.

Speaking to reporters,Indian Ambassador to Afghanistan Rudrendra Tandon had asserted that the situation in Kabul is complex and “quite fluid” and that the remaining Indians stuck in the city will be brought back home when the commercial flight services resume.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has set up an ‘Afghanistan Cell’ to coordinate repatriation and related matter.

“MEA has set up a Special Afghanistan Cell to coordinate repatriation and other requests from Afghanistan. We urge all Indian nationals in Afghanistan requiring assistance to contact our Special Afghanistan Cell immediately, if not done so already,” MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted.

“Additional Numbers Added to MEA’s 24×7 Special Afghanistan Cell UPDATED details: Phone numbers: +91-11-49016783, +91-11-49016784, +91-11-49016785 WhatsApp numbers: +91 8010611290, +91 9599321199, +91 7042049944 Email: SituationRoom@mea.gov.in,” he added.