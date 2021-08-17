New Delhi: In view of the current situation in Afghanistan, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs on Tuesday reviewed its visa provisions and announced a new category of visa to fast-track the applications of Afghans who want to seek shelter in India. A spokesperson of the Ministry of Home Affairs said, “The MHA reviews visa provisions in view of the current situation in Afghanistan. A new category of electronic visa called ‘e-Emergency X-Misc Visa’ introduced to fast-track visa applications for entry into India.”Also Read - Afghanistan Crisis: All Indians from Embassy in Kabul Safely Evacuated, Being Flown Back in IAF's C-17 Aircraft

The announcement was made a day after thousands of Afghans rushed into Kabul’s main airport in desperation to flee from the Taliban captured country. It was a heartwrenching view and people were so desperate to escape the Taliban that they held onto a military jet as it took off and plunged to their deaths. At least ten people have died in the chaos, US officials said, as America’s longest war ended with its enemy the victor. Also Read - Afghanistan Crisis LIVE: Indian Ambassador in Kabul, Staff Will be Brought Back Immediately, Says MEA

The crowds came while the Taliban enforced their rule over the capital of five million people after a lightning advance across the country that took just over a week to dethrone the country’s Western-backed government. There were no major reports of abuses or fighting, but many residents stayed home and remained fearful after the insurgents’ advance saw prisons emptied and armories looted. Also Read - Kabul Airport Reopens For Evacuation Operations After Additional US Troops Arrive

Earlier on Monday, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has set up an ‘Afghanistan Cell’ to coordinate repatriation and related matters in the backdrop of the Taliban seizing control of the country. The announcement by MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi on setting up of the Cell came on Monday night hours after he said that India will facilitate the repatriation of Sikhs and Hindus who wish to leave the war-torn country.

“#MEA has set up a Special Afghanistan Cell to coordinate repatriation and other requests from Afghanistan,” Bagchi said on Twitter. He also put out the contact details to reach out to the Cell — Phone number: +919717785379, Email: MEAHelpdeskIndia@gmail.com.

“We are in constant touch with the representatives of Afghan Sikh and Hindu communities. We will facilitate repatriation to India of those who wishes to leave Afghanistan. There are also a number of Afghans who have been our partners in the promotion of our mutual developmental, educational and people-to-people endeavours. We will stand by them,” he said.