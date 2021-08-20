Hyderabad: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi said that the Taliban takeover in Afghanistan would benefit Pakistan the most as the country’s intelligence agency Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) controls the terrorist outfit.Also Read - Afghanistan Crisis: Taliban Gun Down Relative of Deutsche Welle Journalist, Say Reports

"Pakistan has gained the most from the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan. Experts are saying that Al Qaeda and Daesh have reached some areas in Afghanistan," Owaisi said.

"Jaish-e-Muhammad, which indulges in the acts of terrorism including the attack on Parliament, they are now in Afghanistan's Helmand. One must remember that ISI controls the Taliban. ISI is an enemy of India, and uses Taliban as a puppet," the AIMIM chief added.

Owaisi also stated that China would also benefit from the Taliban takeover.

Earlier on Monday, the AIMIM chief said India should have opened dialogue with the Taliban before it had full control of Afghanistan.

“Now that Afghanistan is in complete control of Taliban, we have no communication, no dialogue with them. All international and security experts have said talks should have been done. But, for last seven years the central government has failed to read what is happening,” he said.

(With inputs from ANI)