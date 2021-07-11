New Delhi: In view of the deteriorating security situation in Afghanistan, India has pulled out around 50 diplomats and security personnel from its consulate located in Kandahar. The move to temporarily shut the consulate in Kandahar came amid reports that Taliban fighters are rapidly seizing control of a number of key areas in the region as well as in western Afghanistan triggering huge security concerns.Also Read - Planning Trip To Hills? You MUST Check These Photos First

For the same, India had on Saturday sent a special aircraft of the Indian Air Force to bring back the Indian diplomats, officials, and other staff members including a group of Indo-Tibetan Border Police personnel.

On Tuesday, the Indian embassy in Kabul said there was no plan to close the embassy and the consulates in Kandahar and Mazar-e-Sharif.

Two days back, the Ministry of External said India was carefully monitoring the deteriorating security situation in Afghanistan and its implications on the safety and security of Indian nationals.

“Our response will be calibrated accordingly,” External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said at a media briefing on Thursday.

Afghanistan witnessed a series of terror attacks in the last few weeks as the US looked to complete the withdrawal of its forces from Afghanistan by August-end, ending a nearly two-decade of its military presence in the war-ravaged country.

The Indian embassy last week asked all Indians visiting, staying, and working in Afghanistan to exercise the utmost caution with regard to their security and avoid all types of non-essential travel in view of rising incidents of violence in various parts of the country.

In an advisory, the embassy said the security situation in Afghanistan remains “dangerous” and that terror groups have carried out a series of complex attacks including targeting civilians, adding Indian nationals additionally face a “serious threat” of kidnapping.

India has been a major stakeholder in the peace and stability of Afghanistan. It has already invested nearly USD three billion in aid and reconstruction activities in the country.

India has been supporting a national peace and reconciliation process which is Afghan-led, Afghan-owned and Afghan-controlled.

(With PTI inputs)