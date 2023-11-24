Afghanistan Permanently Shuts Down Embassy In Delhi, Cites THIS Reason For Closure

The embassy said it was 'cognisant' that some may attempt to characterise this move as an internal conflict, but it is "a result of broader changes in policy and interests."

New Delhi: Afghanistan has announced the permanent closure of its embassy in New Delhi, giving “persistent challenges from the Indian government” as the reason for the same. Releasing an official statement on the closure of its diplomatic mission in New Delhi, the Afghan embassy said, “the decision follows the embassy’s earlier cessation of operations on September 30, a move made in the hope that the Indian government stance will favourably change to let the mission operate normally.”

“The Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan in New Delhi regrets to announce the permanent closure of its diplomatic mission in New Delhi, effective from 23 November 2023, owing to persistent challenges from the Indian government,” the embassy said in a statement.

Press Statement

24th November, 2023 The Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan announces permanent closure in New Delhi. The Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan in New Delhi regrets to announce the permanent closure of its diplomatic mission in New Delhi 1/2 pic.twitter.com/VlXRSA0vZ8 — Afghan Embassy India (@AfghanistanInIN) November 24, 2023

The embassy said it was ‘cognisant’ that some may attempt to characterise this move as an internal conflict, allegedly involving diplomats who switched allegiance to the Taliban, adding “that this decision is a result of broader changes in policy and interests”.

The embassy said despite an eight-week wait, the objectives of visa extension for diplomats and a shift in the Indian government’s conduct were not “realised”. “Given the constant pressure from both the Taliban and the Indian government to relinquish control, the embassy faced a difficult choice,” it said.

“India has been a steadfast strategic partner of the erstwhile Afghan Republic since 2001, and we acknowledge the limitations and concerns that govern the realm of realpolitik and the balancing act required at a difficult time in a geo-politically sensitive region. Therefore, we firmly believe that the decision to close the mission in India at this stage and to transfer of the custodial authority of the mission to the host country is in the best interest of Afghanistan,” the statement read.

It extended its gratitude and support to the Afghan citizens in India for “their understanding and support throughout our mission’s tenure.”

“Despite limitations in resources and power, we have worked tirelessly for their betterment and in the absence of a legitimate government in Kabul. Over the past two years and three months, the Afghan community in India has witnessed a significant decline, with Afghan refugees, students, and traders leaving the country. The number has nearly halved since August 2021, with very limited new visas being issued during this period,” the embassy said.

Notably, the Afghan embassy announced the closure of its operations on November 1, citing “lack of resources” and “failure to meet Afghanistan’s interests” by the Taliban regime.

