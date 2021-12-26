New Delhi: The Nagaland government on Sunday said a panel will soon be instituted to look into the withdrawal of the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) in the state.Also Read - 1 Dead, Two Injured After Car Collides with Divider Near Delhi's Mahipalpur Flyover

In a statement, the Nagaland government said the decision was taken in a meeting chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss the present scenario in Nagaland on Thursday (December 23). Nagaland Chief minister Neiphiu Rio, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Nagaland Deputy Chief Minister Y Patton and NPFLP leader TR Zeliang had also attended the key meet.

The new committee will be chaired by the Ministry of Home Affairs's Additional Secretary for northeast and include the chief secretary, director general of police of Nagaland, representative of CRPF. The panel will submit its report in 45 days, the statement said.