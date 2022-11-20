After 1 Year Of Protest, Farmers Are Planning To Gather Again On Singhu Border. Here’s Why

Member of Sanyukta Kisan Morcha Abhimanyu Kohad said that the farmers will once again gather at Singhu Border on December 11, 2022.

Farmers are planning to gather again on Singhu Border

New Delhi: After the repeal of Fram Laws by the Central government, the farmers’ protests were called off last year in December 2021. However, the farmers are planning to gather once again on the Delhi-Haryana border as they feel they were sent home with assurances which are yet to be fulfilled.

Member of Sanyukta Kisan Morcha Abhimanyu Kohad said that the farmers will once again gather at Singhu Border on December 11, 2022. People from Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana and several other states will gather to pay tributes to the farmers who sacrificed their lives to get this law repealed. The future course of action will be decided after that.

Abhimanyu accused the government of betraying farmers and also backtracking on the minimum support price which is essential for farmers. He also slammed the government for not dropping the FIRs registered against the farmers for stubble burning as promised.