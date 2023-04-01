Home

WATCH: Navjot Sidhu Walks Out Of Patiala Jail After 10 Months Imprisonment; Slams Modi Government

Sidhu was initially supposed to get released from jail in May this year but on account of "good behaviour", he was released early.

Punjab Congress leader Navjot Sidhu was released from Patiala Jail today.

Navjot Sidhu Walks Out Of Patiala Jail: Cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Sidhu on Saturday was released from Patiala Jail where he spent almost 10 months in a road rage incident in which a man was killed 34 years ago. Party workers gathered outside the Patiala Jail in huge numbers to celebrate the release of Sidhu. Several Congress leaders and supporters assembled outside the prison and ‘Dhol’ players were also been arranged to welcome the cricketer-turned-politician. Sidhu was initially supposed to get released from jail in May this year but on account of “good behaviour”, he was released early.

Sidhu, while interacting with the media after his release, lashed out at the Modi government. “Whenever a dictatorship came to this country a revolution has also come and this time, the name of that revolution is Rahul Gandhi. He will rattle the government,” said Navjot Singh Sidhu soon after his release from Patiala jail.

“There is no such thing as democracy right now. Conspiracy to bring President’s Rule in Punjab. Minorities being targeted. If you try to weaken Punjab, you will become weak,” he further added.

WATCH: Sidhu Walks Out Of Patiala Jail

#WATCH | Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu released from Patiala jail, approximately 10 months after he was sentenced to one-year jail by Supreme Court in a three decades old road rage case pic.twitter.com/kzVB2vMnpk — ANI (@ANI) April 1, 2023

Ahead of his release, a tweet from his official Twitter handle said that he would address media outside the Patiala jail after his release.

Will address the media outside patiala jail around noon.. — Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) April 1, 2023

WATCH: Grand Dhol Welcome For Navjot Sidhu

#WATCH | Punjab: Dhols being played outside the jail in Patiala where Former Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu, who was jailed in a road rage case, will be released today. pic.twitter.com/ktALjRs4qG — ANI (@ANI) April 1, 2023

The Punjab Congress leader will meet Priyanka Gandhi later today, News 18 reported, citing sources as saying.

The Case Against Navjot Singh Sidhu

Sidhu was accused in a road rage case in the year 1988 in which Gurnaman Singh had died. Sidhu and his aide Rupinder Singh Sandhu were in a Gypsy parked in the middle of a road near the Sheranwala Gate Crossing in Patiala on December 27, 1988, when the victim and two others were on their way to the bank to withdraw money. Sidhu got into an argument with 65-year-old Gurnam Singh, a resident of Patiala, over a parking spot. Navjot Sidhu and his friend, Rupinder Singh Sandhu, allegedly dragged Gurnam Singh out of his car and hit him. He later died in a hospital.

