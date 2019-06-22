Patna: After deaths of 108 children due to AES in Muzaffarpur’s SKMCH, the hospital is once again making headlines.

In another blow to the hospital, human skeletal remains were on Saturday recovered from behind the compound.

SKMCH’s Dr Vipin Kumar said that detailed information will be provided by the principal on the issue.

News agency ANI put up pictures, which showed broken human bones lying behind the hospital compound in Muzaffarpur.

Bihar: Human skeletal remains found behind Sri Krishna Medical College & Hospital, Muzaffarpur. SK Shahi, MS SKMCH says,"Postmortem dept is under Principal but it should be done with a humane approach. I'll talk to the Principal & ask him to constitute an investigating committee" pic.twitter.com/TBzuo2ZnqP — ANI (@ANI) June 22, 2019

Another doctor SK Shahi told the news agency, “Postmortem dept is under principal but it should be done with a humane approach. I’ll talk to the principal and ask him to constitute an investigating committee”

An investigation team of the hospital is currently present at the spot.

Earlier in the day, at least 108 deaths due to Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) were reported from Muzaffarpur’s SKMCH. An AES outbreak is normally reported during the litchi harvest season in summer, although till date, it has not been officially verified that the virus is caused by the fruit.