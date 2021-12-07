Bengaluru: A doctor in Bengaluru, who was among the first Omicron variant cases in India, is still testing positive even after 15 days since he was infected with the virus. Five people who had come in contact with the doctor, who was infected with the Omicron variant of COVID, had tested negative.Also Read - Omicron Scare: How Uttar Pradesh is Preparing to Tackle New COVID Variant | Key Points

The doctor is admitted at the Bowring Hospital in Bengaluru and will continue to stay there till he recovers from the infection, a report by New Indian Express stated. He will undergo another COVID test after 24 hours and repeat tests will be conducted on those who tested negative on Monday. The doctor and his contacts are in isolation and under observation at the government-run facility.

Karnataka health minister Dr K Sudhakar said five people, who contracted the virus after coming in contact with the doctor, were asymptomatic.

Omicron in India

So far, 23 cases of the Omicron variant have been detected in India including 17 on Sunday – nine persons from Rajasthan capital Jaipur, seven in Maharashtra’s Pune district, and a fully vaccinated man who arrived in Delhi from Tanzania. The country reported the first two cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 in Karnataka – a 46-year-old doctor in Bengaluru, who is still testing positive after 15 days since he was infected, and a South African national who has now left the country.

With Omicron, the third wave of coronavirus could hit the peak by February with cases likely to be reaching up to 1-1.5 lakh a day in the country, but it will be milder than the second wave, Manindra Agarwal, IIT scientist involved in the mathematical projection of trajectory of COVID-19, said, news agency PTI reported.

With the new variant, our current forecast is that the country could see the third wave by February but it will be milder than the second wave. So far we have seen that the severity of Omicron is not like the one seen in the Delta variant, Agarwal said.

Earlier, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has classified Omicron, detected in South Africa and some other countries recently, as a ‘Variant of Concern’. Health experts have expressed possibilities that owing to the genetic modification in the virus, it may possess some specific characteristics.

While the transmissibility of infection seems to have increased because of this new variant, there is still not enough clarity on whether or not it will cause severe disease and whether it will evade immunity. More information is expected in the next two weeks’ time or so, it said.