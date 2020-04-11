New Delhi: The national capital on Saturday saw a rise of 166 fresh Coronavirus cases on Saturday, with the total tally mounting to 1,069. Of the total infections, 712 are those who have been brought to facilities through special operations. Also Read - PM Modi Agrees With States to Extend Lockdown Till April 30; Kejriwal Calls it 'Right Decision'

With five more fatalities reported today, the death toll from COVID-19 in Delhi has risen to 19. Also Read - Lockdown Order Should Come From Centre: Why Kejriwal Says so

Government authorities had last month carried out measures to quarantine people who were related to the religious congregation that took place in the Nizamuddin area in March. Also Read - Extend Lockdown, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Urges PM Modi | 5 Points

Meanwhile, the death toll due to Coronavirus across the country rose to 242 while the number of cases in the country climbed to 7,529 on Saturday, an increase of 768 cases in 24 hours since Friday evening, according to the Union Health Ministry.

While the number of active COVID-19 cases stood at 6,634, as many as 652 people have been cured and discharged, and one had migrated, it said.