Shimla: Days after two people died during a paragliding accident, the district administration of Himachal Pradesh's Kangra has announced a ban on all paragliding activities in the region until further orders. Kangra deputy commissioner Dr. Nipun Jindal has banned paragliding under the Disaster Management Act.

The district tourism development officer has been asked to ensure that all paragliding operators and pilots are registered and unique codes are issued to them, the official said. According to an official release, Jindal will review the ban order in about a fortnight after ensuring that all registered operators and pilots have adhered to the administration's directions.

Earlier on Tuesday, two persons were killed and another was injured during the paragliding accident at Bir Billing in Kangra district. The incident occurred at about 4.30 PM when one Akash Aggarwal was taking off on a paraglider with his pilot Vikas Kapoor.

Helper Rakesh Kumar, who was pushing the glider, was entangled in a rope due to which the glider lost balance and both Aggarwal and Rakesh Kumar fell down from a height of 25-30 ft and died on the spot, said police. The pilot also suffered injuries and has been hospitalised.

The families of the deceased were informed of the incident and a criminal case was also registered. Several accidents involving paragliders have been reported in recent years from the area.