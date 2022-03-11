Ahmedabad: A day after the BJP registered a massive win in the 2022 Assembly elections, storming back to power in Uttar Pradesh along with retaining Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a roadshow in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad on Friday.Also Read - BJP Wins Assembly Tie 4-1 But Punjab Listens to Mann Ki Baat as AAP Registers Landslide Victory

PM Modi rode in an open car decorated with floral garlands and waved to people as his roadshow began from the airport to Kamalam, BJP’s state headquarters in Gandhinagar. Kamalam is around 10 km from the airport. Also Read - Assembly Poll Results Reflect Approval of BJP's Pro-poor, Pro-active Governance, Says PM Modi

Also Read - Holi Comes Early For BJP in UP, CM Yogi Lauds PM Modi For Landslide Win. Full Victory Speech

People lined up in large numbers on both sides of the road to greet PM Modi. BJP supporters could be heard chanting ‘Jai Shree Ram’ and ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’.

#WATCH | 'Jai Shree Ram, Bharat Mata Ki Jai' being chanted at PM Modi's roadshow in Ahmedabad, post BJP's win in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa. pic.twitter.com/aq2SbqbjnZ — ANI (@ANI) March 11, 2022

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and state BJP president CR Paatil were seen flanking Modi in the vehicle.

Later in the day, PM Modi is also scheduled to address a rally of over one lakh elected representatives of panchayat bodies as part of his two-day visit to Gujarat, a state BJP leader said.

PM Modi’s visit to his home state comes a day after the declaration of results of the Assembly elections in five states. Gujarat will go to polls at the end of this year.

#WATCH | PM Modi shows victory sign as he greets the crowd during roadshow in Ahmedabad, post BJP's win in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa. pic.twitter.com/ITcaNnXF4g — ANI (@ANI) March 11, 2022

(With PTI inputs)