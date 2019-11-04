New Delhi: For smooth implementation of the odd-even scheme, which will kick in for the third time in the national capital from today, around 200 teams of Delhi Traffic police have been appointed. Besides, 5,000 civil defence volunteers have also been trained to spread awareness among Delhiites.

“We will deploy 200 teams across the city for smooth implementation of the odd-even scheme,” Special Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Taj Hassan said. According to officials, each team will consist of four traffic police personnel who will keep a tab on violators and take strict action them.

Notably, the odd-even scheme will start from 8 AM today. Under the scheme vehicles having odd and even last digits of registration number will ply on odd and even dates, respectively. The scheme will conclude on November 15.

Meanwhile, BJP parliamentarian Vijay Goel has alleged that it was an ‘election stunt’ of the Kejriwal government and hence he would violate the rule.

“My violation of odd-even scheme of the Kejriwal government will be symbolic because it’s an election stunt and drama in view of the assembly election,” Vijay Goel told PTI, adding that he would ride an odd-numbered vehicle on even day.

The Rajya Sabha member had broken the odd-even rule and paid a fine of Rs. 2000 when the scheme was implemented by the Kejriwal government in April 2016.

Vote bank politics has “blurred” the rationality of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Goel claimed. “With exemptions to 70 lakh two-wheelers, cab aggregators Ola and Uber, three-wheelers and women drivers, the odd-even scheme has been rendered a mere gimmick and an election stunt,” he added.