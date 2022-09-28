New Delhi: After ordering ban on Popular Front of India for five years, the Modi government issued takedown orders against the radical organisation. All websites, social media accounts including Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube handles and any social media presence of the PFI has been blocked.Also Read - PFI Accepts MHA's Ban Order, Dissolves Outfit In India

The government banned Popular Front of India, alleged to be involved in several violent and terror incidents and having “links” with global terror groups like ISIS, along with its several associates for five years following the second round of crackdown against its leaders. Also Read - Ajmer Dargah Diwan Welcomes Ban On PFI, Terms It ‘Commendable Decision’

Besides PFI, the organisations which were also declared banned under the stringent anti-terror law UAPA include Rehab India Foundation, Campus Front of India, All India Imams Council, National Confederation of Human Rights Organisation, National Women’s Front, Junior Front, Empower India Foundation and Rehab Foundation, Kerala. Also Read - From Bomb-making Manuals to GPS Navigator: What Probe Agencies Recovered During PFI Raids

More than 150 people allegedly linked with PFI were detained or arrested in raids across seven states on Tuesday, five days after a similar pan-India crackdown against the 16-year-old group had led to the arrest of over a hundred of its activities and seizure of several dozen properties.

In a late Tuesday night notification, the Union Home Ministry said some PFI founding members are leaders of the Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI) and the PFI has linkages with Jamat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB).

Both JMB and SIMI are proscribed organisations. It said there had been many instances of international linkages of PFI with global terrorist groups such as the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS).