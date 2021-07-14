Noida: In a very rare incident, a woman from Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad has recently given birth to four children using the in-vitro fertilization (IVF) technology at a private hospital in the city. Among them, three are boys and the fourth is a girl, said a report. The babies are now kept under observation due to their low weight. Doctors who performed the surgery on the woman said that both the mother and her four children were healthy and doing well.Also Read - Shocking Side-Effects of Garlic | Is Consuming Lahsun Dangerous During Pregnancy?

As per a report by Aaj Tak, Dr. Shashi Arora, one of two doctors, who performed the surgery on the woman, said that the couple had been hoping to have a child for nearly eight years. And, as the woman was unable to bear a child, they tried the IVF technology and she gave birth to the four children following two years of treatment. The woman and her family are elated on welcoming four children at once.

During the treatment, the doctors and the woman knew that there were four children in the womb. Senior Neonatal Pediatrician Dr. (Major) Sachin Dubey informed that the weight of the three boys is 1.680 kg, 1.600 kg, 1.330 kg and the weight of the girl is 1.580 kg. Dr. Sachin said that all the babies are born in the eighth month, but the situation is normal. The children are currently admitted to the Sick Natal Care Unit (SNCU). The babies and the mother will be discharged from the hospital in three to five days.

The report of the four babies born together comes just days after the Uttar Pradesh law commission formulated a proposal on a “two-child policy” that bars people from getting government benefits if they have more than two children.