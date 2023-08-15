Home

After A Ban Of Over 20 Years, Manipur Set To Screen Hindi Movie On Independence Day

Imphal: The Hmar Students’ Association (HSA), an organisation of tribal students in Manipur, has planned to screen a Hindi film on Tuesday evening at Rengkai (Lamka) in Churachandpur, making it for the first time in over 20 years for a hindi movie to be screened in the state. The HSA in a statement, issued late on Monday, said that they would publicly screen a Hindi film on Tuesday to mark the country’s Independence Day.

“This is to show our defiance and opposition to terror groups and pro-Meitei Manipur state government which have subjugated the tribals for decades,” the statement said.

It claimed that over 20 Hmar women, some minors, were raped by cadres of rival “terror” group United National Liberation Front/Kangleipak Communist Party in 2006 in order to teach the villagers “a lesson” for supporting the Indian Army’s efforts in restoring law and order in Hmar Hills (now Pherzawl District).

“Join us in taking a pledge to continue our fight for freedom and justice,” the statement added. The HSA further noted that Hindi films have been banned in Manipur for over 20 years now. The last film that was publicly screened, as we understand, was “Kuch Kuch Hota Hai” in 1998.

“We would be declaring our ‘freedom’ from the anti-national terror groups who have announced a boycott of Independence Day,” the statement added. The HSA, however, did not disclose the name of the Hindi film to be screened on Tuesday.

How It All Started

In September 2000, the separatist group Revolutionary Peoples Front, which wants to make Manipur an independent socialist state, banned Hindi films as well as the use of the language Hindi in the state. Since then, no Hindi television shows or Bollywood films are telecast in the state and no Hindi film releases in the state. They believed that too many Hindi movies could harm their own culture and traditions.

Reasons Behind the Ban

The obvious reason for ban on Hindi films in Manipur are:

Preservation of Cultural Identity: People who support the ban on Hindi films have different reasons for it. They think that by stopping Hindi movies, they can protect their own Manipuri culture and keep it strong. They worry that if too many Hindi movies are shown, their language, art, and unique way of expressing themselves might get lost.

People who support the ban on Hindi films have different reasons for it. They think that by stopping Hindi movies, they can protect their own Manipuri culture and keep it strong. They worry that if too many Hindi movies are shown, their language, art, and unique way of expressing themselves might get lost. To Protest against Armed Forces Special Power Act: Another reason for the ban was an incident in September 2000 when a rebel leader was allegedly killed by soldiers from a group called Assam Rifles. This made people angry and led to more demands for the ban.

