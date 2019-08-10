New Delhi: Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Friday hailed the water recharge plans of the Arvind Kejriwal’s government in the capital. Shekhawat said that the project will become a model for the world.

The praise came as a surprise since the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) are seen as arch-rivals in the capital and are gearing up for the upcoming assembly elections.

Shekhawat was present with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for the inauguration of natural water recharging pilot project on the Yamuna flood plains.

“The pilot project that the Delhi government has started, I feel that it will prove to be a milestone in the direction of water conservation and water security in India after its success. I want to congratulate the Delhi government for this,” said Shekhawat.

He said the creation of artificial reservoirs will gradually help in water recharge, the statement said.

Shekhawat said the availability of water was a big challenge before the entire world and in India’s case, it was an even bigger test.

“If you leave Antarctica and other glaciers, there is only one per cent drinking water available across the world. Every sixth individual who needs drinking water is an Indian since India constitutes 18 per cent of the world’s population. And if you include cattle in this, the Indian share will go up to 20 per cent,” the minister said.

“The water crisis is not a problem of this country but of the whole world. Given this, we are doing an experiment by creating a Reservoir in Yamuna flood plain, where a large amount of water during the rainy days will recharge groundwater,” said Kejriwal.