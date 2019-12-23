New Delhi: Hours after conceding defeat from Jamshedpur Assembly constituency, BJP candidate Raghubar Das on Monday night resigned from the Chief Minister’s post. In the evening on Monday, he reached Raj Bhwana and met Governor Draupadi Murmu where he handed over his resignation letter to the Governor.

#JharkhandAssemblyElections2019: Chief Minister Raghubar Das tenders his resignation from the post to Governor Draupadi Murmu, at Raj Bhavan in Ranchi. pic.twitter.com/Dk1PChjZ39 — ANI (@ANI) December 23, 2019

The development comes after Das, who is the BJP candidate from Jamshedpur East seat, trailed behind independent candidate Saryu Rai by over 7,500 votes.

Earlier holding a press conference, Raghubar Das had said he will wait for the final results to come in and asserted that the BJP will accept the people’s mandate.

#JharkhandAssemblyElections2019: Chief Minister Raghubar Das arrives at Raj Bhavan in Ranchi. pic.twitter.com/FAmPGUaW6K — ANI (@ANI) December 23, 2019

“I am hopeful that the result will be in our favour. I am waiting for the final results. BJP will accept the people’s mandate,” he had said.

As per the trends indicated by the EC at 8: 30 PM, the Congress-JMM-RJD alliance is leading on 46 seats. While JMM is ahead on 29 seats, Congress and RJD are leading on 14 and one seats, respectively. The BJP, however, has won two seats and is leading on 26.

The elections for the state were held in five phases from November 30 to December 20 and the counting of votes for 81 Jharkhand Assembly seats began at 8 AM on Monday in all the 24 district headquarters amid tight security.